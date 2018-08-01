Cycling Ireland Announces Kukri Sports Partnership For Elite Olympic and Paralympic Squads

Kukri Sports and Cycling Ireland are delighted to announce a new two-year partnership which sees Kukri providing the elite Irish National Olympic cycling and Para-cycling teams with a fantastic range of travel and training apparel.

On the eve of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, and the multi-sport European Championships in Glasgow, the Cycling Ireland teams are embarking on a two-year quest for qualification points for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and Kukri is delighted to be joining them for the next phase of their incredible journey.

Cycling Ireland is the national governing body of cycling, one of Ireland’s fastest growing sports over the past number of years – with a 700% increase in membership since 2008. Last year the elite Irish team won 22 medals at European and world level and in 2018 continues to build on this success as the focus moves towards Tokyo.

Kukri is renowned as the bespoke teamwear specialists and we currently work with other elite sports organisations such as British Weightlifting, Leicester Tigers, Ulster Rugby and Commonwealth Games England and Northern Ireland. We are delighted to add the national governing body for the sport of cycling in Ireland as a new partner.

Terry Jackson, Kukri Sports, General Manager, Kukri Sports Ireland, said:

“We are very much looking forward to the next two years with Cycling Ireland, providing them with high quality travel and training apparel. We are excited to be working with these elite athletes and joining them in their qualifying journey towards the Tokyo Games and we are proud to add to our ever growing stable of national governing bodies.”

Brian Nugent, Technical Director at Cycling Ireland, commented:

“We are delighted to be working with Kukri Sports in such an exciting time for cycling in Ireland. This is the perfect time to launch our partnership, as we enter the qualifying phase of the Olympic and Paralympic programme. In our preparation we leave no stone unturned in working towards our optimum performance, and together with Kukri sports we are confident that our athletes look and feel professional, reflecting their approach to all areas of their sport.”

Together we look forward to launching these new ranges and celebrating the continued success of cycling in Ireland.