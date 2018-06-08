Cumann Na mBunscol County Hurling Finals – Thursday June 14th

County Galway Hurling Finals June 14th 2018
Please register with Sean Holian on arrival.
6 Dressing Rooms 4 at back & 2 left side as you enter
Main Pitch 1- New Pitch:
10.00 Roinn A (13 ) Bullaun v Killeeneen
11.00 Roinn B (13) Bawnmore v G.S. de hÍde
12.00 Roinn C (13) Newcastle v Cappatagle
1.00 Roinn D (13 ) Claregalway v Mountbellew
2.00 Roinn E (13) Kilchreest v Corrandulla
Pitch 2
10.00 Roinn F (11) Brierhill v Bushypark
11.00 Roinn G (11) Coldwood v Ardrahan
12.00 Roinn H (9) Tullykyne v Gurteen
1.00 Roinn I (9) Ballinasloe v Carnaun
2.00 Roinn J (9) Woodford v Kilglass
2.45 Roinn K (9) Tierneevin v Duniry
Small Pitch 3
10.00 Roinn L (7) Ballaghlea v Mullagh
11.00 Roinn M (7) Lawrencetown v Kiltiernan
11.45 Roinn N (7) Belclare v Castlehackett
12.30 Roinn O (5) Fohenagh v Tiernascragh
1.15 Roinn P (7) Williamstown v Glinsk
RULES As on website. Reminder Girls only allowed play on 5 and 7 a side team
Team list (x 2) to Cumann na mBunscol Sean Holian – numbered list of players to correspond with numbers on jersies, preferably emailed beforehand to [email protected] .
Buses will park in designated parking area before entrance gates to Lar Ionad.
Cars will use new car park on road up to Lar Ionad building.
There will be 6 dressing rooms in operation.
No entry to main building except adults using toilet facilities
The area beside the front door to Larionad and area leading to pitches will be kept free of cars and traffic as a health and safety issue for children and parents.
Thanks to Galway Hurling Board, Allianz and Galway Bay FM.
Thanks to County Board, especially CEO John Hynes, for their help and support and to staff of Lar Ionad – Aoife, James and Joe for their interest and support.