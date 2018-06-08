15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Cumann Na mBunscol County Hurling Finals – Thursday June 14th

By Sport GBFM
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 11:38 am

County Galway Hurling Finals June 14th   2018

Please register with Sean Holian on arrival.

6 Dressing Rooms  4 at back & 2 left side as you enter

 

 

Main Pitch 1- New Pitch:  

10.00  Roinn  A (13 )   Bullaun v Killeeneen

11.00  Roinn B (13)      Bawnmore v G.S. de hÍde

12.00  Roinn C (13)      Newcastle v Cappatagle

1.00 Roinn D  (13 )       Claregalway v Mountbellew

2.00 Roinn E  (13)        Kilchreest v Corrandulla

 

Pitch 2

10.00 Roinn F (11)       Brierhill v Bushypark

11.00 Roinn G (11)        Coldwood v Ardrahan

12.00 Roinn H (9)        Tullykyne v Gurteen

1.00  Roinn I (9)          Ballinasloe v Carnaun

2.00  Roinn J (9)         Woodford v Kilglass

2.45 Roinn K (9)          Tierneevin v Duniry

 

Small Pitch 3

10.00   Roinn L (7)        Ballaghlea v Mullagh

11.00   Roinn  M (7)       Lawrencetown v Kiltiernan

11.45  Roinn N  (7)         Belclare v Castlehackett

12.30  Roinn  O (5)       Fohenagh v Tiernascragh

1.15    Roinn P (7)          Williamstown v Glinsk

 

RULES  As on website. Reminder Girls only allowed play on 5 and 7 a side team

Team list (x 2) to Cumann na mBunscol  Sean Holian – numbered list of players to correspond with numbers on jersies, preferably emailed beforehand to [email protected] .

Buses will park in designated parking area before entrance gates to Lar Ionad.

Cars will use new car park on road up to Lar Ionad building.

There will be 6 dressing rooms in operation.

No entry to main building except adults using toilet facilities

The area beside the front door to Larionad and area leading to pitches will be kept free of cars and traffic as a health and safety issue for children and parents.

Thanks to Galway Hurling Board, Allianz  and  Galway Bay FM.

Thanks to County Board, especially CEO John Hynes, for their help and support and to staff of Lar Ionad – Aoife, James and Joe for their interest and support.

