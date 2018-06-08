Cumann Na mBunscol Camogie County Finals – Tuesday June 12th

County Galway Camogie Finals

Venue: Loughgeorge

Tuesday June 12th 2018

Main Pitch 1- New Pitch



10.00 Roinn A (13 ) Craughwell v New Inn

11.00 Roinn B (13) Ardrahan v Leitrim

12.00 Roinn A (11) Ballymana v Eyrecourt

1.00 Roinn C (13 ) G.S. Mhic Amhlaigh v Portumna

Pitch 2

10.00 Roinn A (9) Carrabane v Mountbellew

11.00 Roinn B (9) Moycullen v Scoil Bríde Mionlach

12.00 Roinn A (7) Kiltartan v Menlough

12.45 North Galway 7’s Gardenfield v Corrandulla

Small Pitch 3

10.00 Roinn A (6) Baile Nua v Northampton

11.00 Roinn A (5) Abbey v Lawrencetown

11.45 Roinn B (5) Fohenagh v Kiltormer

12.45 Roinn B (7) Coldwood v Newtown

RULES As on website.

N.B. Please note carefully the following arrangements and regulations.

Games: All 5/7 a side games – 15 min. per half; all other grades 20 min. per half.

Two (2) numbered team list of players – corresponding to numbers on jersies to be given to co-ordinator before final begins.

Buses will park in area provided on the left hand side before main entrance.

All cars will park in new car-park.

Upper car park area (adjacent to main building) will be closed off to ensure safe movement of adults and children.

6 new dressing rooms will be used – main building will be closed except for toilet facilities for adults.

Onsite Ambulance service has been organised.

Special thanks to Lár Ionad and Co. Board – especially CEO John Hynes – for their help and support in staging all finals.

Wishing all schools the very best on the day.

Cyril Mannion – Rúnaί