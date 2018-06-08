15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cumann Na mBunscol Camogie County Finals – Tuesday June 12th

By Sport GBFM
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 11:32 am

County Galway Camogie Finals

Venue:  Loughgeorge

Tuesday June 12th 2018

 

Main Pitch 1- New Pitch

10.00     Roinn  A (13 )  Craughwell v New Inn

11.00     Roinn B (13)    Ardrahan v Leitrim

12.00     Roinn A (11)    Ballymana v Eyrecourt

1.00        Roinn C (13 )  G.S. Mhic Amhlaigh v Portumna

 

Pitch 2

10.00     Roinn A (9)    Carrabane v Mountbellew

11.00      Roinn B (9)     Moycullen v Scoil Bríde Mionlach

12.00     Roinn A (7)     Kiltartan v Menlough

12.45      North Galway 7’s   Gardenfield v Corrandulla

 

Small Pitch 3

10.00  Roinn A (6)   Baile Nua v Northampton

11.00   Roinn  A (5)  Abbey v Lawrencetown

11.45   Roinn B (5)   Fohenagh v Kiltormer

12.45 Roinn B (7)    Coldwood v Newtown

 

RULES  As on website.

N.B.   Please note carefully the following arrangements and regulations.

Games: All 5/7 a side games – 15 min. per half; all other grades 20 min. per half.

Two (2) numbered team list of players – corresponding to numbers on jersies to be given to co-ordinator before final begins.

Buses will park in area provided on the left hand side before main entrance.

All cars will park in new car-park.

Upper car park area (adjacent to main building) will be closed off to ensure safe movement of adults and children.

6 new dressing rooms will be used – main building will be closed except for toilet facilities for adults.

Onsite Ambulance service has been organised.

Special thanks to Lár Ionad and Co. Board – especially CEO John Hynes – for their help and support in staging all finals.

Wishing all schools the very best on the day.

Cyril Mannion – Rúnaί

