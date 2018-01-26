15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Culture Minister tells Seanad Galway 2020 will transform west of Ireland

By GBFM News
January 26, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 will transform the west of Ireland, according to the Minister for Culture.

The monumental designation of Galway as European Capital of Culture 2020 has been discussed this week in the Seanad.

Galway came out on top after beating off stiff competition from Limerick and Dublin, and the Three Sisters bid compiled jointly by Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny.

The theme for the year of designation is “Making Waves – Landscape, Language and Migration.”

Minister Josepha Madigan told the Seanad that Galway’s plans for 2020 will bring entire communities together.

 

WE’LL HAVE JOSEPHA MADIGAN’S STATEMENT TO THE SEANAD IN FULL ON FYI GALWAY AT 5 THIS EVENING

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Local MEP to outline plans to revive West at Connemara meeting
Rescheduled New Inn Mummers festival takes place this weekend
January 26, 2018
Connacht IFA concerned about delay in information about fodder transport scheme
January 26, 2018
Government reaffirms commitment to review of Derrybrien windfarm
January 26, 2018
Rescheduled New Inn Mummers festival takes place this weekend

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 26, 2018
Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Antrim
January 26, 2018
Hula Hoops National Cup Finals Preview – Moycullen Bids For U20 Success
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK