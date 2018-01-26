Culture Minister tells Seanad Galway 2020 will transform west of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 will transform the west of Ireland, according to the Minister for Culture.

The monumental designation of Galway as European Capital of Culture 2020 has been discussed this week in the Seanad.

Galway came out on top after beating off stiff competition from Limerick and Dublin, and the Three Sisters bid compiled jointly by Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny.

The theme for the year of designation is “Making Waves – Landscape, Language and Migration.”

Minister Josepha Madigan told the Seanad that Galway’s plans for 2020 will bring entire communities together.

