Cruise passenger numbers double for Galway Port

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of cruise ship passengers arriving at Galway port doubled in 2017.

That’s according to a new report ‘Transport Trends 2018’ published today by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Almost 3,700 cruise passengers arrived into the city on 5 ships in 2017 compared to 1,560 on 4 ships in 2016.

The number of cruise ship visits across Irish ports grew by 12% from 209 in 2016 to over 230 in 2017.

The number of cruise ship passengers rose by 19% to over 264 thousand in 2017.