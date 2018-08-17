15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Cruise passenger numbers double for Galway Port

By GBFM News
August 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of cruise ship passengers arriving at Galway port doubled in 2017.

That’s according to a new report ‘Transport Trends 2018’ published today by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Almost 3,700 cruise passengers arrived into the city on 5 ships in 2017 compared to 1,560 on 4 ships in 2016.

The number of cruise ship visits across Irish ports grew by 12% from 209 in 2016 to over 230 in 2017.

The number of cruise ship passengers rose by 19% to over 264 thousand in 2017.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show with Lisa Regan- Friday August 17th 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Micheal Donoghue
August 17, 2018
Decision on future of proposed Connemara marine park deferred
August 17, 2018
Gardaí investigate fire at hay shed in Corrandulla
August 17, 2018
City planners turn down proposal for Knocknacarra mixed-use development

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 17, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Micheal Donoghue
August 17, 2018
The ROCK says Ball is in Galway’s court
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK