Crowds gather in city and Salthill for Ed Sheeran concert

By GBFM News
May 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill is gearing up to host the first of two massive Ed Sheeran concerts tonight.

Thousands of fans are gathering in the city and Salthill village this afternoon ahead of the highly-anticipated gig.

 

Over 100 Gardaí are on standby in the city and Salthill this afternoon as thousands of Ed Sheeran fans arrive in Galway.

Ed Sheeran is playing the first of his two Galway concerts at Pearse Stadium tonight.

Traffic across the city, and on the approach to Galway, is building this afternoon – and motorists are reminded that there are significant road closures in place in the west of the city.

The 5 kilometer cordon perimeter is along the prom to threadneedle road, along kingston/taylors hill to rosary lane and lower salthill.

There’ll be restricted access to every route within this perimeter – but the main roads around the cordoned area are all open.

Full details of public transport, parking, ticket entrances, and access for people with disabilities are available at garda.ie.

Galway Bay fm will be keeping you up to date across the weekend with live reports and social media updates from Salthill.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
