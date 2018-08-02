15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway in the Morning

Galway in the Morning

Crowd of 17 thousand turn out for Galway Plate Day

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 8:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowd of almost 17 thousand made their way to Ballybrit for day three of the Galway races, largely in line with attendance figures for 2017.

The bookmakers were down almost 360 thousand euro on Galway Plate Day of the racing festival yesterday, when compared to last year.

Bookmakers took in over 881 thousand euro, compared to 1.2 million euro on the same day last year.

Tote figures were also down by over 173 thousand euro, with takings recorded at just over 779 thousand euro.

Clarcam provided owners Gigginstown House Stud with a fourth thetote.com Galway Plate success in the last five years after benefiting from an enterprising ride from the front by Mark Enright.

Today is Lady’s Day with the best in racing and fashion for the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar.

The first of eight races takes place at 1:40pm with the feature race the ‘Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap’.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUIG study reveals 1 in 5 mothers cannot tell if child is overweight or obese
August 1, 2018
NUIG study reveals 1 in 5 mothers cannot tell if child is overweight or obese
August 1, 2018
Gardai issue statement over interruption of weekend mass at Claddaghduff
August 1, 2018
Dun Beag creche in Dunmore reopens following Ecoli outbreak

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2018
European Rowing Championships 2018, Glasgow: August 2nd – 5th
August 1, 2018
Cycling Ireland Announces Kukri Sports Partnership For Elite Olympic and Paralympic Squads
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK