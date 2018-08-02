Crowd of 17 thousand turn out for Galway Plate Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowd of almost 17 thousand made their way to Ballybrit for day three of the Galway races, largely in line with attendance figures for 2017.

The bookmakers were down almost 360 thousand euro on Galway Plate Day of the racing festival yesterday, when compared to last year.

Bookmakers took in over 881 thousand euro, compared to 1.2 million euro on the same day last year.

Tote figures were also down by over 173 thousand euro, with takings recorded at just over 779 thousand euro.

Clarcam provided owners Gigginstown House Stud with a fourth thetote.com Galway Plate success in the last five years after benefiting from an enterprising ride from the front by Mark Enright.

Today is Lady’s Day with the best in racing and fashion for the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar.

The first of eight races takes place at 1:40pm with the feature race the ‘Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap’.