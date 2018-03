Cregmore/Claregalway face Shelbourne in the WFAI U18 Cup Final tomorrow afternoon in Home Farm.

For the Galway club, they return to the final following their defeat last year to Peamount but they had good wins this season especially their 6-0 win over Greencastle in the Semi-Final.

Noel Connolly is a member of the Cregmore/Claregalway management team and he spoke to John Mulligan.