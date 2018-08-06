Craughwell school expansion hits roadblock

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Craughwell National School’s planned extension has hit a roadblock.

The project would see the construction of a new two-storey, eight-classroom school extension with GP hall.

The board of management secured planning approval for the expansion in June.

However this has been appealed by a group of local residents who have concerns over a new entrance and the potential for traffic chaos on an existing residential access road.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision shortly.