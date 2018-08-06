15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Craughwell school expansion hits roadblock

By GBFM News
August 6, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Craughwell National School’s planned extension has hit a roadblock.

The project would see the construction of a new two-storey, eight-classroom school extension with GP hall.

The board of management secured planning approval for the expansion in June.

However this has been appealed by a group of local residents who have concerns over a new entrance and the potential for traffic chaos on an existing residential access road.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision shortly.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Busy Fortnight Ahead For Galway Sports Fans
August 6, 2018
Go ahead for community information hub in Cregg Oughterard
August 6, 2018
Fresh funding for Galway migrant inclusion organisations
August 6, 2018
Huge drop in betting figures at Galway Races despite strong attendance

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 6, 2018
Busy Fortnight Ahead For Galway Sports Fans
August 6, 2018
Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway This Saturday! – Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK