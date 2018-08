Ollie and the gang were live in Cawleys of Craughwell this morning for our Summer Road Show in association with Craughwell Furniture – www.cfurniture.ie and JCK Kitchens & Interiors

Still To Come…..

Friday 24th Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th Doughiska/Castlegar in association with the Clayton Hotel

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.