15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Cracking Group 1 renewals in store at Leopardstown on Saturday

By Sport GBFM
September 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Roaring Lion, already a dual Group 1 winner this year, heads the eight runners declared for the Group 1 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday. John Gosden’s Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International Stakes winner has opposition from old foe, Aidan O’Brien’s Newmarket 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior with Pascal Bary’s QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club winner Study Of Man also making the trip to the Dublin venue for the opening day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Addeybb, trained by William Haggas, is a second British raider while Aidan O’Brien is also represented by Deauville, Rhododendron and Athena. Verbal Dexterity made a promising return to action at the Curragh last month and will carry the hopes of Jim Bolger.

Alpha Centauri tops a field of seven for the Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes. Jessica Harrington’s filly has been the star of the season and is chasing a fifth consecutive Group 1 win having won in great style at the Curragh, Royal Ascot, Newmarket and Deauville.

The Karl Burke-trained Laurens could well emerge as the chief threat to Alpha Centauri. Aidan O’Brien takes her on with Magical, Clemmie and Happily while Johnny Murtagh runs Lightening Quick. A second contender for the other side of the Irish Sea is the Mick Channon-trained Dan’s Dream.

The KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes will be run as a Group 2 for the first time and has attracted a field of nine. Kevin Prendergast’s Madhmoon created a favourable impression when winning on his debut at Leopardstown a month ago as did Dermot Weld’s Masaff and another unbeaten contender is the Ger Lyons-trained Pythion.

The Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes has attracted 11 runners including the Dermot Weld-trained Making Light which was so impressive when recording her fifth career win at Cork last month.

A field of seven will go to post for the Group 3 Paddy’s Rewards Club Stakes with the Ger Lyons-trained Mustajeer and Jim Bolger’s Stellar Mass among the opposition to Ballydoyle’s Giuseppe Garibaldi and Rostropovich.

The opening race of Longines Irish Champions Weekend is the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes, a new listed race on the card. The Mick Channon-trained Gospel was a winner on her first start and takes on a strong-looking home team that includes Jessica Harrington’s impressive Curragh winner Trethias.

Both handicaps on the card will boast full fields of 18 runners with Lagostovegas, a Royal Ascot winner for Willie Mullins topping the weights in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Petingo’ Handicap while last year’s winner Burnt Sugar and runner-up Silverkode feature among the final declarations for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Sovereign Path’ Handicap.

Pat Keogh, CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse, said: “We are delighted with the declarations for all our races on Saturday. They are a great reflection of the status of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday September 13th 2018
September 13, 2018
THREE GALWAY MINORS MAKE ELECTRIC IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR
September 13, 2018
Marmion back in Connacht side as Aki named on the bench for PRO14 clash with Edinburgh
September 13, 2018
Galway Hurling Championship latest

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 13, 2018
Call for OPW to purchase Gate Lodge at Portumna Castle
September 13, 2018
NUIG researchers reveal poor implementation of water charges policy

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline