Ronan Lardner

Court lifts stay on NUI Galway investigation into bullying and harassment complaints

By GBFM News
March 22, 2018

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has lifted the stay on an NUI Galway investigation into bullying and harassment complaints

The university had appealed the High Court ruling and a three judge Court of Appeal allowed the appeal.

The investigation involved complaints of bullying and harassment made by a member of staff at NUIG against another staff member

In 2014, the complainant alleged bullying and harassment against nine members of NUIG staff

Last autumn, one of the nine, a professor, secured a stay on the investigation concerning him after the High Court held he had established a serious issue to be tried concerning his claim of objective bias against an external investigator

According to the Irish Times the stay was to apply pending the outcome of his case but NUIG appealed it, and yesterday a three judge Court of Appeal lifted the stay which means the investigation can go ahead.

