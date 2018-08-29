15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

County Under 16 Camogie Finals Takes Place This Weekend

By Sport GBFM
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 1:42 pm

Following last Sunday’s win for the two Galway Under 16 Camogie Teams in their All-Ireland Finals, details of the county Under 16 Camogie Finals have been released. The action gets underway on Friday evening in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe with the B Cup Final between Ahascragh/Caltra and Killimor throwing in at 6.45 followed by the C Cup Final between Ballindereen and Skehana/Menlough at 8pm.

Saturday sees two more finals with Loughrea this time hosting the double header. Cappataggle and Kinvara meet in the B1 Shield Final at 10.30am followed by the C Shield Final between Sylane and Turloughmore at 11.45.

Next Sunday will play host to four finals in Kilbeacanty Turloughmore and Killimor. In Kilbeacanty at 10.30am, Shamrocks face Davitts in the A Shield Final and that is followed by the A Cup Final between Athenry and Sarsfields at 11.45am. Later on Sunday, Turloughmore hosts the B1 Cup Final between Abbeyknockmoy and Kiltullagh/Killimordaly at 5pm and Killimor is the venue for Eyrecourt and Liam Mellows in the B Shield Final at 6.30pm.

The Full List Of Finals Are….

Friday the 31st!

Venue Duggan Park Ballinasloe
B Cup Final
Ahascragh Caltra Camogie Club V Killimor Camogie Club
Time 6:45pm

C Cup Final
Ballinderreen Camogie Club v Skehana Menlough Camogie Club
Time: 8pm

Saturday the 1st of September

Venue Loughrea
B1 shield final
Cappataggle Camogie Club V Kinvara Camogie Club
Time: 10:30am

C Shield Final
Sylane Camogie V Turloughmore Camogie Club
Time: 11:45am

Sunday the 2nd of September

Venue Kilbecanty
A Shield Final
Shamrocks Camogie v Davitts Camogie
Time 10:30am

A Cup Final
Athenry Camogie Club V Sarsfields CamogieClub
Time: 11:45am

Venue Turloughmore
B1 Cup Final
Abbeyknockmoy camogie club V Kiltullagh Killimordaly Camogie Club
Time: 5pm

Venue Killimor

B Shield Final
Eyrecourt Camogie V Liam Mellows GAA Club
Time 6:30pm

print
Sport
Galway TD calls on retailers to make greater effort in tackling plastic waste
August 29, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
August 29, 2018
Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship latest
August 29, 2018
Senior Hurling Championship resumes this weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 29, 2018
Galway TD calls on retailers to make greater effort in tackling plastic waste
August 29, 2018
New cafe approved for Oranmore

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline