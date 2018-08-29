County Under 16 Camogie Finals Takes Place This Weekend

Following last Sunday’s win for the two Galway Under 16 Camogie Teams in their All-Ireland Finals, details of the county Under 16 Camogie Finals have been released. The action gets underway on Friday evening in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe with the B Cup Final between Ahascragh/Caltra and Killimor throwing in at 6.45 followed by the C Cup Final between Ballindereen and Skehana/Menlough at 8pm.

Saturday sees two more finals with Loughrea this time hosting the double header. Cappataggle and Kinvara meet in the B1 Shield Final at 10.30am followed by the C Shield Final between Sylane and Turloughmore at 11.45.

Next Sunday will play host to four finals in Kilbeacanty Turloughmore and Killimor. In Kilbeacanty at 10.30am, Shamrocks face Davitts in the A Shield Final and that is followed by the A Cup Final between Athenry and Sarsfields at 11.45am. Later on Sunday, Turloughmore hosts the B1 Cup Final between Abbeyknockmoy and Kiltullagh/Killimordaly at 5pm and Killimor is the venue for Eyrecourt and Liam Mellows in the B Shield Final at 6.30pm.

The Full List Of Finals Are….



Friday the 31st! Venue Duggan Park Ballinasloe

B Cup Final

Ahascragh Caltra Camogie Club V Killimor Camogie Club

Time 6:45pm C Cup Final

Ballinderreen Camogie Club v Skehana Menlough Camogie Club

Time: 8pm Saturday the 1st of September Venue Loughrea

B1 shield final

Cappataggle Camogie Club V Kinvara Camogie Club

Time: 10:30am C Shield Final

Sylane Camogie V Turloughmore Camogie Club

Time: 11:45am Sunday the 2nd of September Venue Kilbecanty

A Shield Final

Shamrocks Camogie v Davitts Camogie

Time 10:30am A Cup Final

Athenry Camogie Club V Sarsfields CamogieClub

Time: 11:45am Venue Turloughmore

B1 Cup Final

Abbeyknockmoy camogie club V Kiltullagh Killimordaly Camogie Club

Time: 5pm Venue Killimor B Shield Final

Eyrecourt Camogie V Liam Mellows GAA Club

Time 6:30pm