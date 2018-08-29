County Under 16 Camogie Finals Takes Place This Weekend

Following last Sunday’s win for the two Galway Under 16 Camogie Teams in their All-Ireland Finals, details of the county Under 16 Camogie Finals have been released. The action gets underway on Friday evening in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe with the B Cup Final between Ahascragh/Caltra and Killimor throwing in at 6.45 followed by the C Cup Final between Ballindereen and Skehana/Menlough at 8pm.
Saturday sees two more finals with Loughrea this time hosting the double header. Cappataggle and Kinvara meet in the B1 Shield Final at 10.30am followed by the C Shield Final between Sylane and Turloughmore at 11.45.
Next Sunday will play host to four finals in Kilbeacanty Turloughmore and Killimor. In Kilbeacanty at 10.30am, Shamrocks face Davitts in the A Shield Final and that is followed by the A Cup Final between Athenry and Sarsfields at 11.45am. Later on Sunday, Turloughmore hosts the B1 Cup Final between Abbeyknockmoy and Kiltullagh/Killimordaly at 5pm and Killimor is the venue for Eyrecourt and Liam Mellows in the B Shield Final at 6.30pm.
The Full List Of Finals Are….
Friday the 31st!
Venue Duggan Park Ballinasloe
B Cup Final
Ahascragh Caltra Camogie Club V Killimor Camogie Club
Time 6:45pm
C Cup Final
Ballinderreen Camogie Club v Skehana Menlough Camogie Club
Time: 8pm
Saturday the 1st of September
Venue Loughrea
B1 shield final
Cappataggle Camogie Club V Kinvara Camogie Club
Time: 10:30am
C Shield Final
Sylane Camogie V Turloughmore Camogie Club
Time: 11:45am
Sunday the 2nd of September
Venue Kilbecanty
A Shield Final
Shamrocks Camogie v Davitts Camogie
Time 10:30am
A Cup Final
Athenry Camogie Club V Sarsfields CamogieClub
Time: 11:45am
Venue Turloughmore
B1 Cup Final
Abbeyknockmoy camogie club V Kiltullagh Killimordaly Camogie Club
Time: 5pm
Venue Killimor
B Shield Final
Eyrecourt Camogie V Liam Mellows GAA Club
Time 6:30pm