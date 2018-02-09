County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Draws Tonight LIVE on Galway Bay FM

The draws for the Galway county Senior and Intermediate Hurling Club Championships will take place on Over The Line LIVE from the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore tonight after the Rugby at approximately 9.30pm.
The Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Championship this year will once again run with Senior A and Senior B.
Senior A will consist of two groups of six teams.
The teams that will form those two groups are…
Sarsfields
Loughrea
St. Thomas’s
Gort
Portumna
Cappataggle
Craughwell
Liam Mellows – County Senior Hurling Champions
Tommie Larkins
Mullagh
Castlegar
Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Senior B will also consist of Two Groups of Six Teams
They are
Turloughmore
Padraig Pearses
Ardrahan
Abbeyknockmoy
Killimordaly
Beagh
Moycullen
Tynagh Abbey Duniry
Athenry
Clarinbridge
Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Ballindereen – 2017 County Intermediate Hurling Champions
The McGettigans County Intermediate Hurling Championship will be played with two groups
The groups will consist of one with seven teams, one group with six teams.
The teams playing in the Intermediate Hurling Championship are…
Carnmore
Kiltormer
Annaghdown
Rahoon – Newcastle
Kilconieron
Oranmore – Maree
Kinvara
Meelick – Eyrecourt
Kilbeacanty
Killimor
An Spidéal
Castlegar
Sylane – 2017 County Junior Hurling Champions