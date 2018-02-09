15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Draws Tonight LIVE on Galway Bay FM

By Sport GBFM
February 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:52 pm

The draws for the Galway county Senior and Intermediate Hurling Club Championships will take place on Over The Line LIVE from the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore tonight after the Rugby at approximately 9.30pm.

The Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Championship this year will once again run with Senior A and Senior B.

Senior A will consist of two groups of six teams.

The teams that will form those two groups are…

Sarsfields

Loughrea

St. Thomas’s

Gort

Portumna

Cappataggle

Craughwell

Liam Mellows – County Senior Hurling Champions

Tommie Larkins

Mullagh

Castlegar

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

 

Senior B will also consist of Two Groups of Six Teams

They are

Turloughmore

Padraig Pearses

Ardrahan

Abbeyknockmoy

Killimordaly

Beagh

Moycullen

Tynagh Abbey Duniry

Athenry

Clarinbridge

Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Ballindereen – 2017 County Intermediate Hurling Champions

 

The McGettigans County Intermediate Hurling Championship will be played with two groups

The groups will consist of one with seven teams, one group with six teams.

The teams playing in the Intermediate Hurling Championship are…

Carnmore

Kiltormer

Annaghdown

Rahoon – Newcastle

Kilconieron

Oranmore – Maree

Kinvara

Meelick – Eyrecourt

Kilbeacanty

Killimor

An Spidéal

Castlegar

Sylane – 2017 County Junior Hurling Champions

