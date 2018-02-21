County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night

New Formats to be introduced for 2018, 2019 and 2020 Championships
The draws for the 2018 County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will take place tomorrow night in the Claregalway Hotel with changes to the format of both Championships in 2018 with three teams relegated to Intermediate and three relegated from Intermediate to Junior.
Senior Football Championship Draw 2018
2018 Senior Football Championship Format – (20 Teams – 5 x 4 – Three Teams to be relegated)
Four Groups of Five:
2017 Semi-finalists Seeded: One in each Group:
Corofin
Mountbellew/Moylough
Annaghdown
Monivea/Abbey
Open Draw for the remaining 16 Teams
1st team out in Group A
2nd Team out in Group B
3rd Team out in Group C
4th Team out in Group D
5th Team out in Group A etc.
The remaining teams are…
An Cheathru Rua
Claregalway
Milltown
Bearna
Salthill/Knocknacarra
Caherlistrane
Caltra
Killannin
Killererin
Kilconly
Leitir Mór
Moycullen
St. Michaels
St. James
Tuam Stars
Cortoon Shamrocks
The Format for 2018 will be…
Four Groups of Five.
Last year’s Semi-Finalists seeded – one in each Group.
The other four Teams in each Group to be determined by an open draw
Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines
Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)
Top two Teams in each Group qualify for the Quarter Finals.
Quarter Finals – Top Teams play second teams – open draw –extra time if required.
Repeat fixtures to be avoided in the Quarter Finals.
Semi-Finals – open draw – Repeats allowed.
Replays in Semi-Finals & Final if required – no extra time.
Third Team in Group retains Senior Status for 2019
2018 Relegation:
The four (4) Fourth placed Teams play off against each other – open draw – Two winners retain senior status for 2019.
Two losers join the four (4), fifth placed teams in the Groups for the final series of play-off Relegation games.
Two Groups of Three
Rd 1: 1 v 2
Rd 2: Loser of 1 v 2 plays 3
Rd 3: Winner of 1 v 2 plays 3
Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)
The top teams in the Groups retains their Senior Status for the following year.
The two bottom teams in the Groups are relegated to Intermediate for the following year.
The two second placed teams in the Relegation Groups play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Intermediate for 2019 and the winner retaining Senior status.
The Intermediate Champions are promoted to Senior Status for 2019.
Intermediate Football Championship Draw 2018
2018 Intermediate Football Championship Format – (16 Teams – 4 x 4 – Three Teams to be relegated)
Four Groups of Four
2017 Semi-finalists & Team Relegated from Senior Seeded
One in each Group
Micheál Breathnach
Williamstown
Kilkerrin/Clonberne
Oileáin Árann
Open Draw for the remaining 12 Teams
1st team out in Group A
2nd Team out in Group B
3rd Team out in Group C
4th Team out in Group D
5th Team out in Group A etc
The Remaining teams are…
Clifden
An Spideal
Headford
Athenry
Carna/Caiseal
Dunmore McHales
Glenamaddy
Menlough
St. Brendan’s
St. Gabriels
Oranmore/Maree
Oughterard
The Format will be…
Four Groups of four
Last year’s semi-finalists (3 plus Ml. Breathnach) seeded – one in each Group
The other four Teams in each Group to be determined by an open draw
Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines
Final Position of Teams in each Group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)
Top two Teams in each Group qualify for the Quarter Finals
Quarter Finals – Top Teams play second teams – open draw – extra time if required.
Repeat fixtures to be avoided in the Quarter Finals.
Semi-finals – open draw – Repeats allowed.
Replays in Semi-finals & Final if required – no extra time – (extra time in replays if required)
2018 Relegation:
The (4) Third placed Teams play off against each other – open draw – Two winners retain Intermediate status for 2019.
The two Losers join the (4), fourth placed teams in the Groups for the final series of play-off Relegation games.
Two groups of three, one of the third placed Teams in each Group. Open draw for the fourth placed teams.
Two Groups of Three
Rd 1: 1 v 2
Rd 2: Loser of 1 v 2 plays 3
Rd 3: Winners of 1 v 2 plays 3
Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)
The top teams in each group retains their Intermediate Status for 2019.
The two bottom teams in the Groups are relegated to Junior for 2019.
The two second placed teams in the Relegation Groups play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019 and the winner retaining their Intermediate status.
The Junior Champions are promoted to Intermediate status for 2019.
County Junior Football Championship 2018
Junior: (16 Teams – Two Groups of 4 in the West & in the North)
(Three Teams to be relegated to Junior “A”)
2018 -West & North
Two Groups of Four
Last year’s Semi-Finalists seeded – Two in each group
Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines
Final Position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)
Home venues to be used – Each Club will have at least one home game.
Top two Teams in the Groups cross play for Semi-Finals
Winners of the two Semi-Finals in both the North & West contest the Division Finals.
Repeat Fixtures to be avoided up to but excluding the GPC Finals.
Extra Time to be played in all games including the GPC Finals! Penalty Forfeiture of game as per rule
The North winners play the West winners in the County Final! (Replay if required and extra time in replay if required)
The winner of the Junior Championship will be promoted to Intermediate Grade for 2019.
Only Real Junior Club can represent us in Connacht Championship (Provided for in Rule).
Relegation: (West & North)
Bottom Two Teams in each GPC Group play-off – Two Loser relegated to Junior “A” for 2019
The two winners of the Play-off games play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Junior “A” for 2019.
(Group numbers to be maintained – may involve switching teams between North & West.