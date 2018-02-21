County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night

New Formats to be introduced for 2018, 2019 and 2020 Championships

The draws for the 2018 County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will take place tomorrow night in the Claregalway Hotel with changes to the format of both Championships in 2018 with three teams relegated to Intermediate and three relegated from Intermediate to Junior.

Senior Football Championship Draw 2018

2018 Senior Football Championship Format – (20 Teams – 5 x 4 – Three Teams to be relegated)

Four Groups of Five:

2017 Semi-finalists Seeded: One in each Group:

Corofin

Mountbellew/Moylough

Annaghdown

Monivea/Abbey

Open Draw for the remaining 16 Teams

1st team out in Group A

2nd Team out in Group B

3rd Team out in Group C

4th Team out in Group D

5th Team out in Group A etc.

The remaining teams are…

An Cheathru Rua

Claregalway

Milltown

Bearna

Salthill/Knocknacarra

Caherlistrane

Caltra

Killannin

Killererin

Kilconly

Leitir Mór

Moycullen

St. Michaels

St. James

Tuam Stars

Cortoon Shamrocks

The Format for 2018 will be…



Four Groups of Five.

Last year’s Semi-Finalists seeded – one in each Group.

The other four Teams in each Group to be determined by an open draw

Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines

Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)

Top two Teams in each Group qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Quarter Finals – Top Teams play second teams – open draw –extra time if required.

Repeat fixtures to be avoided in the Quarter Finals.

Semi-Finals – open draw – Repeats allowed.

Replays in Semi-Finals & Final if required – no extra time.

Third Team in Group retains Senior Status for 2019

2018 Relegation:

The four (4) Fourth placed Teams play off against each other – open draw – Two winners retain senior status for 2019.

Two losers join the four (4), fifth placed teams in the Groups for the final series of play-off Relegation games.

Two Groups of Three

Rd 1: 1 v 2

Rd 2: Loser of 1 v 2 plays 3

Rd 3: Winner of 1 v 2 plays 3

Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)

The top teams in the Groups retains their Senior Status for the following year.

The two bottom teams in the Groups are relegated to Intermediate for the following year.

The two second placed teams in the Relegation Groups play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Intermediate for 2019 and the winner retaining Senior status.

The Intermediate Champions are promoted to Senior Status for 2019.

Intermediate Football Championship Draw 2018

2018 Intermediate Football Championship Format – (16 Teams – 4 x 4 – Three Teams to be relegated)

Four Groups of Four

2017 Semi-finalists & Team Relegated from Senior Seeded

One in each Group

Micheál Breathnach

Williamstown

Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Oileáin Árann

Open Draw for the remaining 12 Teams

1st team out in Group A

2nd Team out in Group B

3rd Team out in Group C

4th Team out in Group D

5th Team out in Group A etc

The Remaining teams are…

Clifden

An Spideal

Headford

Athenry

Carna/Caiseal

Dunmore McHales

Glenamaddy

Menlough

St. Brendan’s

St. Gabriels

Oranmore/Maree

Oughterard

The Format will be…

Four Groups of four

Last year’s semi-finalists (3 plus Ml. Breathnach) seeded – one in each Group

The other four Teams in each Group to be determined by an open draw

Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines

Final Position of Teams in each Group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)

Top two Teams in each Group qualify for the Quarter Finals

Quarter Finals – Top Teams play second teams – open draw – extra time if required.

Repeat fixtures to be avoided in the Quarter Finals.

Semi-finals – open draw – Repeats allowed.

Replays in Semi-finals & Final if required – no extra time – (extra time in replays if required)

2018 Relegation:

The (4) Third placed Teams play off against each other – open draw – Two winners retain Intermediate status for 2019.

The two Losers join the (4), fourth placed teams in the Groups for the final series of play-off Relegation games.

Two groups of three, one of the third placed Teams in each Group. Open draw for the fourth placed teams.

Two Groups of Three

Rd 1: 1 v 2

Rd 2: Loser of 1 v 2 plays 3

Rd 3: Winners of 1 v 2 plays 3

Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)

The top teams in each group retains their Intermediate Status for 2019.

The two bottom teams in the Groups are relegated to Junior for 2019.

The two second placed teams in the Relegation Groups play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019 and the winner retaining their Intermediate status.

The Junior Champions are promoted to Intermediate status for 2019.

County Junior Football Championship 2018

Junior: (16 Teams – Two Groups of 4 in the West & in the North)

(Three Teams to be relegated to Junior “A”)

2018 -West & North

Two Groups of Four

Last year’s Semi-Finalists seeded – Two in each group

Sequence of games in groups to be as per GAA guidelines

Final Position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (4)

Home venues to be used – Each Club will have at least one home game.

Top two Teams in the Groups cross play for Semi-Finals

Winners of the two Semi-Finals in both the North & West contest the Division Finals.

Repeat Fixtures to be avoided up to but excluding the GPC Finals.

Extra Time to be played in all games including the GPC Finals! Penalty Forfeiture of game as per rule

The North winners play the West winners in the County Final! (Replay if required and extra time in replay if required)

The winner of the Junior Championship will be promoted to Intermediate Grade for 2019.

Only Real Junior Club can represent us in Connacht Championship (Provided for in Rule).

Relegation: (West & North)

Bottom Two Teams in each GPC Group play-off – Two Loser relegated to Junior “A” for 2019

The two winners of the Play-off games play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Junior “A” for 2019.

(Group numbers to be maintained – may involve switching teams between North & West.