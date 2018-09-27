County Senior Hurling Championship Update

Final round of Games this weekend in the SHC & IHC. After the weekend there will be 14 teams left:
- 4 in Quarter Finals
- 6 in Prelim Quarter Finals
- 4 in 2 v 3 Senior B play-offs
NOTE Teams in BOLD already through to knockouts – Positions to be determined over the weekend as to whether it is Quarter Finals or Prelim Quarter Finals (or in the case of Senior B perhaps it will be the 2 v 3 playoff)
SENIOR A
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Liam Mellows 15:30,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Thomas V Castlegar 15:30,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Craughwell V Tommy Larkins 12:00,
|Senior A
|2 Groups of 6. Top 2 in to Qtr Finals. 3rd & 4th to Pre lim Qtrs.
|Group 1
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|St Thomas
|4
|20
|7
|2
|Castlegar
|4
|18
|5
|3
|Liam Mellows
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Tommie Larkins
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Craughwell
|4
|-10
|2
|6
|Kilnadeema/Leit
|4
|-30
|1
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Loughrea V Gort 13:30,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 13:30,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Mullagh V Portumna 13:30,
|Senior A
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|Gort
|4
|15
|6
|2
|Sarsfields
|4
|-3
|6
|3
|Cappataggle
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Loughrea
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Portumna
|4
|-8
|2
|6
|Mullagh
|4
|-9
|2
In Senior A, teams that finish 5th & 6th cross play with the 2 losers relegated to Senior B for 2019
SENIOR B
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Ballindereen V Killimordaly 19:00,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00,
|Senior B
|2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final.
|Group 1
|2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals.
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|Turloughmore
|4
|26
|8
|2
|Clarinbridge
|4
|10
|6
|3
|Ballindereen
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Killimordaly
|4
|5
|3
|5
|Ahas/Fohenagh
|4
|-27
|2
|6
|Beagh
|4
|-14
|1
Clarinbridge into 2 v 3 Senior B Play-Off
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00,
Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Athenry V Moycullen 17:00,
|Senior B
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|Tynagh Ab Dun
|4
|28
|7
|2
|Pearses
|4
|22
|6
|3
|Athenry
|4
|5
|4
|4
|Ardrahan
|4
|-4
|3
|5
|Abbeyknockmoy
|4
|-20
|2
|6
|Moycullen
|4
|-31
|2
In Senior B, teams that finish 6th, play each other, with loser relegated to IHC for 2019
After the weekend there will be 8 teams left in the INTERMEDIATE Championship:
- 8 in Quarter Finals
- 4 from each Group
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Ballindereen, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Annaghdown 15:00, OFF
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Castlegar 15:00,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gort now Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Killimor V Kinvara 15:00,
|IHC 2018
|2 Groups; 1 of 7, 1 of 6. Top 4 in each Group to Quarter Finals.
|Group 1
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|Kinvara
|5
|22
|9
|2
|Kilconieron
|5
|13
|7
|3
|Killimor
|5
|8
|7
|4
|Kiltormer
|6
|19
|6
|5
|Annaghdown
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Kilbeacanty
|5
|-17
|2
|7
|Castlegar
|5
|-46
|2
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 12:00,
Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Carnmore V Sylane 12:00,
|IHC 2018
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|1
|Oranmore/Maree
|4
|29
|8
|2
|Meelick/Eyrecourt
|4
|23
|6
|3
|Rahoon/Newcastle
|4
|3
|4
|4
|An Spidéal
|4
|-17
|3
|5
|Carnmore
|4
|-12
|2
|6
|Sylane
|4
|-26
|1