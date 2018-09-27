County Senior Hurling Championship Update

Final round of Games this weekend in the SHC & IHC. After the weekend there will be 14 teams left:

4 in Quarter Finals

6 in Prelim Quarter Finals

4 in 2 v 3 Senior B play-offs

NOTE Teams in BOLD already through to knockouts – Positions to be determined over the weekend as to whether it is Quarter Finals or Prelim Quarter Finals (or in the case of Senior B perhaps it will be the 2 v 3 playoff)

SENIOR A

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Liam Mellows 15:30,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), St Thomas V Castlegar 15:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Craughwell V Tommy Larkins 12:00,

Senior A 2 Groups of 6. Top 2 in to Qtr Finals. 3rd & 4th to Pre lim Qtrs. Group 1 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 St Thomas 4 20 7 2 Castlegar 4 18 5 3 Liam Mellows 4 2 5 4 Tommie Larkins 4 0 4 5 Craughwell 4 -10 2 6 Kilnadeema/Leit 4 -30 1

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Loughrea V Gort 13:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 13:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Mullagh V Portumna 13:30,

Senior A Group 2 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Gort 4 15 6 2 Sarsfields 4 -3 6 3 Cappataggle 4 3 4 4 Loughrea 4 2 4 5 Portumna 4 -8 2 6 Mullagh 4 -9 2

In Senior A, teams that finish 5th & 6th cross play with the 2 losers relegated to Senior B for 2019

SENIOR B

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Fri, 28 Sep, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Ballindereen V Killimordaly 19:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00,

Senior B 2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final. Group 1 2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals. Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Turloughmore 4 26 8 2 Clarinbridge 4 10 6 3 Ballindereen 4 0 4 4 Killimordaly 4 5 3 5 Ahas/Fohenagh 4 -27 2 6 Beagh 4 -14 1

Clarinbridge into 2 v 3 Senior B Play-Off

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Athenry V Moycullen 17:00,

Senior B Group 2 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Tynagh Ab Dun 4 28 7 2 Pearses 4 22 6 3 Athenry 4 5 4 4 Ardrahan 4 -4 3 5 Abbeyknockmoy 4 -20 2 6 Moycullen 4 -31 2

In Senior B, teams that finish 6th, play each other, with loser relegated to IHC for 2019

After the weekend there will be 8 teams left in the INTERMEDIATE Championship:

8 in Quarter Finals

4 from each Group

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Ballindereen, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Annaghdown 15:00, OFF

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Castlegar 15:00,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Gort now Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Killimor V Kinvara 15:00,

IHC 2018 2 Groups; 1 of 7, 1 of 6. Top 4 in each Group to Quarter Finals. Group 1 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Kinvara 5 22 9 2 Kilconieron 5 13 7 3 Killimor 5 8 7 4 Kiltormer 6 19 6 5 Annaghdown 5 1 3 6 Kilbeacanty 5 -17 2 7 Castlegar 5 -46 2

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 12:00,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Carnmore V Sylane 12:00,

IHC 2018 Group 2 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Oranmore/Maree 4 29 8 2 Meelick/Eyrecourt 4 23 6 3 Rahoon/Newcastle 4 3 4 4 An Spidéal 4 -17 3 5 Carnmore 4 -12 2 6 Sylane 4 -26 1