County Senior Football Final Replay Fixed For Sunday In Pearse Stadium

By Sport GBFM
October 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:40 pm

It has been confirmed that the County Senior Football Final replay between Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough will be played on Sunday next in Pearse Stadium and will throw in at 1.45pm.

This follows the draw last Sunday when a late point from Micheal Lundy left the teams 0-7 each. This will be the Seventh ever County Final Replay since the first in 1974.

Previous Drawn Finals

1974

Draw: Mountbellew 1-6 Corofin 1-6

Replay: Mountbellew 1-5 Corofin 0-7 (AET)

1978

Draw: Killererin 1-4 Milltown 1-4

Replay: Killererin 2-06 Milltown 0-11

1985

Annaghdown 0-6 Monivea/Abbey 0-6

Replay: Annaghdown 1-8 Monivea/Abbey 1-6

1986

Draw: Mountbellew/Moylough 0-5 Milltown 0-5

Replay: Mountbellew 1-05 Milltown 0-04

1999

Draw: Killererin 1-06 An Cheathrú Rua 0-09

Replay: Killererin 1-12 An Cheathrú Rua 1-08

2009

Draw: Corofin 0-09 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-09

Replay: Corofin 0-11 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-05

 

 

Sunday’s game will be preceded by the Relegation playoff between Bearna and Cortoon Shamrocks with the loser relegated to Intermediate for next year.

