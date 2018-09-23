15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draw

By Sport GBFM
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 6:20 pm

The draws for the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals and Relegation Play Offs took place this afternoon in Pearse Stadium.

The Quarter Final Draw is….

Annaghdown V St James’
Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen
Corofin V Caherlistrane
Milltown V Salthill/Knocknacarra

Relegation play-offs:

St Michael’s V Kilconly
Loser go into Group A with Leitir Mor & Cortoon Shamrocks

Tuam Stars V An Cheathru Rua
Losers go into Group B with Barna & Caltra

Senior:

Qtr. Finals: 29/30th of September or 6/7th if Dual Clubs involved

Semi-Finals: 15th of October.

Final: 28th of October.

Connacht S/F:11th of November (Galway v Roscommon or London)

 

Relegation

4th Placed Teams 29th/30th of September

Round Robin:

Rd. 1 6/7th   October.

Rd. 2 13/14th October

Rd. 3 20th/21st October

Final Game: 27/29th October

