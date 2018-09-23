County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draw

The draws for the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals and Relegation Play Offs took place this afternoon in Pearse Stadium.
The Quarter Final Draw is….
Annaghdown V St James’
Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen
Corofin V Caherlistrane
Milltown V Salthill/Knocknacarra
Relegation play-offs:
St Michael’s V Kilconly
Loser go into Group A with Leitir Mor & Cortoon Shamrocks
Tuam Stars V An Cheathru Rua
Losers go into Group B with Barna & Caltra
Senior:
Qtr. Finals: 29/30th of September or 6/7th if Dual Clubs involved
Semi-Finals: 15th of October.
Final: 28th of October.
Connacht S/F:11th of November (Galway v Roscommon or London)
Relegation
4th Placed Teams 29th/30th of September
Round Robin:
Rd. 1 6/7th October.
Rd. 2 13/14th October
Rd. 3 20th/21st October
Final Game: 27/29th October