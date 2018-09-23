County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draw

The draws for the Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals and Relegation Play Offs took place this afternoon in Pearse Stadium.

The Quarter Final Draw is….

Annaghdown V St James’

Mountbellew/Moylough V Moycullen

Corofin V Caherlistrane

Milltown V Salthill/Knocknacarra

Relegation play-offs: St Michael’s V Kilconly

Loser go into Group A with Leitir Mor & Cortoon Shamrocks Tuam Stars V An Cheathru Rua

Losers go into Group B with Barna & Caltra Senior: Qtr. Finals: 29/30th of September or 6/7th if Dual Clubs involved Semi-Finals: 15th of October. Final: 28th of October. Connacht S/F:11th of November (Galway v Roscommon or London) Relegation 4th Placed Teams 29th/30th of September Round Robin: Rd. 1 6/7th October. Rd. 2 13/14th October Rd. 3 20th/21st October Final Game: 27/29th October