County Policing committee to take on cyberbullying

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tackling the growing problem of cyberbullying is among the top priorities for the County Policing Committee for 2018.

The organisation, which is made up of county councillors, the Gardaí and community representatives, is working on a crime prevention strategy for this year.

There’ll be a special focus on issues such as cyberbullying, road safety, personal safety, substance abuse and underage drinking.

The issues will be dealt with by sub-committees, which will formulate an action plan for the year ahead to include workshops, school visits and awareness events.

Chair of the county JPC, Tuam area councillor Peter Roche, says the sub-committees are making huge strides in tackling problems such as drug abuse and bullying.