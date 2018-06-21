County planners rule out plan for Moycullen campsite

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a new campsite in Moycullen has been turned down by planners in Galway County Council.

Scouting Ireland has been refused planning permission for a campsite and scout building at Portdarragh on the shore of Lough Corrib.

Planners state that there is a deficiency in the road that would serve the campsite and therefore it would be unsuitable to cater for extra traffic.

Also, planners say the site would be in a fluvial flood risk area and a hydrological impact assessment is not included in the proposal that would eliminate any concerns about the risk of flooding.