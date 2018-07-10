15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

County officials to discuss N63 realignment following concerns over project delays

By GBFM News
July 10, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County officials are to meet with contractors working on the N63 realignment in Abbeyknockmoy following concerns about delays in delivering the scheme.

The matter was raised at Tuam Municipal District where councillors heard Director of Services Jim Cullen is to meet with the contractors this week.

Councillor Peter Roche argues the works were scheduled to reach completion in Spring but the project is still a significant distance from the finish line.

He’s calling on contractors to speed up the works ahead of race week traffic demands.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Golf Classic On July 20th And 21st
July 10, 2018
Gardai search for driver of car who fled scene after Kiltullagh collision
July 10, 2018
Galway TD proposes new legislation to target illegal dumping
July 10, 2018
Three people killed on Galway roads in first six months of the year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 10, 2018
Galway GAA Golf Classic On July 20th And 21st
July 10, 2018
Roscommon Races – Tuesday Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK