County officials to discuss N63 realignment following concerns over project delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County officials are to meet with contractors working on the N63 realignment in Abbeyknockmoy following concerns about delays in delivering the scheme.

The matter was raised at Tuam Municipal District where councillors heard Director of Services Jim Cullen is to meet with the contractors this week.

Councillor Peter Roche argues the works were scheduled to reach completion in Spring but the project is still a significant distance from the finish line.

He’s calling on contractors to speed up the works ahead of race week traffic demands.