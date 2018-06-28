15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County officials quizzed over lack of use of new trucks in fleet

By GBFM News
June 28, 2018

Time posted: 10:47 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions have been raised over Galway County Council’s investment in capital equipment.

Ballinasloe area councillor Aidan Donohoe told officials he understood two lorries bought in 2017 are lying idle some of the time while older vehicles are in use.

County Acting CEO Kevin Kelly said the trucks should be used and the matter will be examined.

He said a review of the machinery yard is needed but funding for any changes would be significant.

He added work has to be done in relation to fleet management as regards the amount and age of the fleet.

Councillor Donohue says the newer trucks should be used after making the investment.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
