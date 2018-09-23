15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

County Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final and Relegation Draws

By Sport GBFM
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 6:32 pm

Intermediate Football Semi-final draw

Headford V An Spideal
Oileann Arann V Michael Breathnach

Relegation Draw:
GROUP 1
Glenamaddy
Athenry
Kilkerrin/Clonberne

GROUP 2
St Brendan’s
Carna/Caiseal
Williamstown

 

Dates for the Remainder of the Football Championships & Leagues:

 

Intermediate:

Semi-Finals: 6/7th of October

Final: 21st of October

Connacht S/F: 10th of November

 

Relegation:

Round Robin:

Rd. 1 29th/30th of September

Rd. 2 6/7th of October

Rd. 3  13/14th of October

Final Game: 20/21st of October

 

