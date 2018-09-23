County Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final and Relegation Draws

Intermediate Football Semi-final draw
Headford V An Spideal
Oileann Arann V Michael Breathnach
Relegation Draw:
GROUP 1
Glenamaddy
Athenry
Kilkerrin/Clonberne
GROUP 2
St Brendan’s
Carna/Caiseal
Williamstown
Dates for the Remainder of the Football Championships & Leagues:
Intermediate:
Semi-Finals: 6/7th of October
Final: 21st of October
Connacht S/F: 10th of November
Relegation:
Round Robin:
Rd. 1 29th/30th of September
Rd. 2 6/7th of October
Rd. 3 13/14th of October
Final Game: 20/21st of October