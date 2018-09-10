15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final And Relegation Draws

September 10, 2018

Intermediate Championship – Quarter Finals Draw

Dunmore McHales v Headford
Oileáin Árann v Clifden
Oranmore/Maree v Micheál Breathnach
An Spideal v Menlough

Semi-Finals – Four Winners – Open Draw

Intermediate Relegation Play-Off Games

Oughterard v Kilkerrin/Clonberne
St. Gabriels v Williamstown

The two winners of these games retain their Intermediate Status for 2019.

The losers of these two games will join the four Teams (Glenamaddy, St. Brendan’s, Carna/Cashel & Athenry) who finished at the bottom of their respective groups, for the final series of play-off relegation games.

Two groups of three, one of the Third placed Teams in each group.
Open draw for the fourth placed Teams
Rd. 1: 1 v 2 Rd. 2: Loser of 1v2 plays 3, Rd. 3 Winner of 1v2 plays 3

Three Teams to be relegated to Junior for 2019.

Final position of teams in each group to be determined in accordance with Rule 6.21 (C)
The top Team in each Group retains their Intermediate Status of 2019.
The bottom Team in the two Groups are relegated to Junior for 2019.
The two second placed teams in the Relegation Groups, play-off with the loser being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019 and the winner retaining their Intermediate status.

Galway GAA Results

