15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

County Intermediate Club Camogie Fixtures For The Weekend

By Sport GBFM
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Saturday, 7th April

Shamrocks vs Mountbellew/Moylough (6.15pm Kilnadeema)

 

Sunday, 8th April

Castlegar vs Carnmore (9.30am Castlegar)

Kitulla/Killimordaly vs Ahascragh/Caltra (11am Killimordaly)

Craughwell vs Kiltormer (2.30pm Craughwell)

print
Sport
Connacht Name Team To Face The Ospreys
April 5, 2018
Connacht Name Team To Face The Ospreys
April 4, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League Round 5 Re-fixtures – 7/8 April 2018
April 4, 2018
Hurlers Success Sees Increase In Participants In City Easter Camps

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 5, 2018
Plans for new cultural facility at city mosque
April 5, 2018
Large crowd expected at funeral of Clifden Garda Shane Cuffe

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline