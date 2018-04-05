County Intermediate Club Camogie Fixtures For The Weekend

Saturday, 7th April
Shamrocks vs Mountbellew/Moylough (6.15pm Kilnadeema)
Sunday, 8th April
Castlegar vs Carnmore (9.30am Castlegar)
Kitulla/Killimordaly vs Ahascragh/Caltra (11am Killimordaly)
Craughwell vs Kiltormer (2.30pm Craughwell)
Time posted: 12:14 pm
Saturday, 7th April
Shamrocks vs Mountbellew/Moylough (6.15pm Kilnadeema)
Sunday, 8th April
Castlegar vs Carnmore (9.30am Castlegar)
Kitulla/Killimordaly vs Ahascragh/Caltra (11am Killimordaly)
Craughwell vs Kiltormer (2.30pm Craughwell)
|Ollie Turner
|091 770000
|[email protected]
|Like GBFM Sport on Facebook