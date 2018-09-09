County Hall to hear bids from Presidential candidates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Presidential candidates will have an opportunity to pitch their bids for the Aras to county councillors tomorrow.

The special meeting gets underway at County Hall at midday.

So far, nine candidates have declared an interest in making a presentation at County Hall with some unable to attend due to other council meetings nationwide.

A spokesperson for the county council says the final confirmation of attendance is ongoing.

To date, nine hopefuls have confirmed their attendance.

They are listed in alphabetical order as Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Patrick Feeney, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Marie Goretti-Moylan, John Groarke, Gemma O’Doherty and Kevin Sharkey.

Last Thursday, candidates made their presentations to city councillors with each given a time line of no 10 more than minutes, followed by Q & A.

Any nomination from the city council will be discussed and voted on at the council’s ordinary monthly meeting tomorrow afternoon.