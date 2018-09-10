15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

County Hall to hear bids from Presidential candidates

By GBFM News
September 10, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six presidential candidates are gathering at County Hall around now.

The hopefuls will begin their pitches in the next few minutes before the group of 39 county councillors.

So far, six candidates have declared an interest in making a presentation to the council with some unable to attend due to other council meetings nationwide.

The hopefuls are listed in alpahabetical order as Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Patrick Feeney, Marie Goretti-Moylan, Gemma O Doherty and Kevin Sharkey.

Last Thursday, candidates made their presentations to city councillors.

This afternoon any nomination from the city council will be discussed and voted on at the council’s ordinary monthly meeting which gets underway at 4pm.

Any nomination from the County Council will be discussed and voted on at the county council’s meeting this day two weeks Sept 24th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tolka Rovers announce their arrival in the League with a bang with big overtime win in Dublin derby
September 10, 2018
Inis Mor to host farming and environmental conference tomorrow
September 10, 2018
New ambulance crew hired for Merlin Park base
September 10, 2018
Campaign group to consider options after plan for student accommodation at Westwood Hotel site secures approval

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 10, 2018
Tolka Rovers announce their arrival in the League with a bang with big overtime win in Dublin derby
September 10, 2018
Motorsport Ireland Results And Roundup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK