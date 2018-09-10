County Hall to hear bids from Presidential candidates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six presidential candidates are gathering at County Hall around now.

The hopefuls will begin their pitches in the next few minutes before the group of 39 county councillors.

So far, six candidates have declared an interest in making a presentation to the council with some unable to attend due to other council meetings nationwide.

The hopefuls are listed in alpahabetical order as Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Patrick Feeney, Marie Goretti-Moylan, Gemma O Doherty and Kevin Sharkey.

Last Thursday, candidates made their presentations to city councillors.

This afternoon any nomination from the city council will be discussed and voted on at the council’s ordinary monthly meeting which gets underway at 4pm.

Any nomination from the County Council will be discussed and voted on at the county council’s meeting this day two weeks Sept 24th.