County Down woman wins coveted best dressed title at Ladies Day

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county Down woman has won the coveted title of best dressed lady on Ladies Day.

Charlene Byers from Newry was chosen by a panel of judges out of a group of eleven finalists selected at Ballybrit today.

The piano teacher and shop owner wore a dusty pink dress with matching hat and clutch bag.

The lucky winner of the ‘g Hotel Best Dressed Lady’ receives a €6,000 diamond and pearl pendant from Galway jewellers, Cobwebs, a €2,000 cash prize and a trip for two to Paris.

Meanwhile, the ‘g Hotel Best Hat’ award went to Kilkenny woman Moira O’ Toole.

She wore one of her own creations, a wide-brimmed red and white hat.

Moira, a primary school teacher, was awarded with a €1000 voucher for the Kilkenny Shop and a Galway Getaway in a Junior Suite at the g Hotel & Spa.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
