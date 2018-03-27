15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

County Councillors briefed on new derelict site levies

By GBFM News
March 27, 2018

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have been briefed on a new levy that is to be applied to some derelict sites from next year onwards.

During a discussion at County Hall last evening, Councillor Jim Cuddy said that people who bought houses in certain estates found that other homes in the estate were turned into social units – which devalued the private residences.

Athenry Oranmore area Cllr Cuddy says private home owners can have their properties devalued overnight in this situation.

