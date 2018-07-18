15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County councillor says hedge cutting regulations putting lives at risk

By GBFM News
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 4:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has hit out at regulations which restrict hedge trimming until September.

The Wildlife Act currently restricts the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of hedges or ditches during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from 1 March to 31 August.

A bill is currently making its way through the Dail to amend this.

Athenry Oranmore councillor Malachy Noone says nesting birds are being given priority over children’s safety.

