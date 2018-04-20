County Council urged to hold emergency meeting on state of Galway’s roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to immediately convene an emergency meeting to discuss the condition of Galway’s road network.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says the desperate state of roads across the county must be made an absolute priority until a solution is found.

He says it’s convenient to blame a bad winter for the poor state of the road network but the truth is that the local authority is starved of funding for its upkeep.

Galway’s politicians have long argued that Galway’s roads budget is just a ‘drop in the ocean’ compared to what is needed to maintain the network.

Last week, Councillor James Charity was late to a meeting to discuss roads in the Athenry/Oranmore district – as he burst two tyres in a pothole on his way to County Hall.

Councillors say the twist of black comedy captures perfectly the reality of the road network across the entire county.