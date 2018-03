Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has turned down a proposal to build new houses in Ballyglunin.

Gerry Fahy has been refused planning permission for 8 houses at Brooklodge Demense.

The council states that it would be an overdevelopment of a restricted site at the edge of a small settlement which has insufficient existing infrastructural services.

Planners also state that it’s unclear whether the safe disposal of domestic effluent can be guaranteed on site.