Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

County Council to sign off on major CFRAM flood project

By GBFM News
June 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council will be asked next month to sign off on multi-million euro flood mitigation plans for county towns.

The CFRAM – or Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management project – aims to find flooding solutions for populated areas across Ireland.

Flood plans have been drawn up for towns across the country – with works in Ballinasloe, Clifden and Portuman to be among the first Galway projects to be undertaken.

Following recent ministerial approval, the final CFRAM proposals for Galway will be brought before the full County Council for consideration at its next meeting.

