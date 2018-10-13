County Council to seek funding for Quiet Man Greenway feasibility study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to seek funding for a feasibility study into the proposed Quiet Man Greenway, linking Athenry to Milltown.

In a statement, the local authority says the project will be one of two applications to be submitted under the Government’s National Greenway Strategy.

It adds it has chosen the Quiet Man Greenway – as well as further work on the Connemara Greenway – having regard to the resources available and the timeline and requirements of the application process for funding.

It comes despite councillors narrowly defeating the proposed feasibility study last month – opting to instead support a county-wide study on all possible greenway options.

The deadline for submissions to the Government’s National Greenway Strategy is November 30th – however, concerns have been raised feasibility studies may not be covered.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says it’s crucial that the County Council has committed to leading the project.

Minister Cannon says the public support shown for the Quiet Man Greenway is unprecedented nationwide.