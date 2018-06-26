15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

County Council to make submission to Government in bid to increase funding

By GBFM News
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to make a submission to central government next week in a bid to increase its overall funding.

The submission will be made as part of the local government funding baseline review which examines the methodology used in distributing allocations to bring greater balance and equity.

Acting CEO Kevin Kelly told a meeting of the county council that this submission should illustrate why Galway is different in terms of it’s urban-rural context and its size.

The meeting heard the county has 4.2 staff per one thousand in population and this should be somewhere between 5.5 and 7.3.

It was also revealed that the county council spends €626 per capita, with Dublin City Council spending €1654 and Mayo county council recording €1002 per capita.

Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly said the county is left with ‘the shakings of the bag’ and its services are lagging behind other local authorities.

Independent councillor Jim Cuddy argued the department is well aware of the shortfall but is doing nothing about it.

Tune is at 2pm to hear Acting County CEO Kevin Kelly

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
KATIE WALSH RETURNS TO RACING…SORT OF!
June 26, 2018
Health Minister to visit city and Tuam for official openings
June 26, 2018
Galway TD calls for radical improvement of local rail services
June 26, 2018
Galway water users urged to conserve water due to increased pressure on supply

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 26, 2018
KATIE WALSH RETURNS TO RACING…SORT OF!
June 26, 2018
Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK