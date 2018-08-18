15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County council to host civic welcome for Galway hurling teams

By GBFM News
August 18, 2018

Time posted: 1:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council will host a Civic Welcome and Homecoming for the Galway hurling teams on Monday (20/8) at the Fairgreen in Ballinasloe.

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Seán Ó Tuairisg will welcome the Minor and Senior hurlers and management on behalf of the local authority, whether they win or lose.

The public is advised to access Fairgreen via Harris Road and Society Street and follow the directions of gardaí and stewards.

Additional parking has been made available at the Showgrounds in Ballinasloe and also at the old Tesco site at Sarsfield Road.

Parking restrictions will apply on Harris Road, Sarsfield Road and Brackernagh, while Dunlo Hill will be closed to traffic from 2p.m on Monday.

Meanwhile, Galway City Council will welcome the All-Ireland finalists back into the city on Monday evening.

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis and councillors will attend the homecoming at Pearse Stadium in Salthill at 6.30p.m on Monday.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
