County council to apply for government funding for Loughrea Town Hall renovation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further efforts are underway to raise funding for the renovation of Loughrea Town Hall.

The county council is seeking a grant under the government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund later this month (27/9) on behalf of the project.

A community group was established almost 4 years ago to save the derelict building.

Loughrea Arts Recreation & Culture Group (LARC) previously made an application with the county council for government funding, but was unsuccessful.

