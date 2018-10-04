15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County council to apply for government funding for Loughrea Town Hall renovation

By GBFM News
October 4, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further efforts are underway to raise funding for the renovation of Loughrea Town Hall.

The county council is seeking a grant under the government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund later this month (27/9) on behalf of the project.

A community group was established almost 4 years ago to save the derelict building.

Loughrea Arts Recreation & Culture Group (LARC) previously made an application with the county council for government funding, but was unsuccessful.

