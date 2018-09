Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is to apply for government funding for a greenway in Connemara.

A policy document regarding the future plans of the greenway was presented to councillors at the Connemara Municipal District meeting.

The council is to apply for funding from the Government’s regional Greenway Strategy for both the Oughterard to Clifden section and the Galway-Oughterard segment.

For more on this tune in at 2…