County council slammed for lack of funding for roads maintenance

By GBFM News
January 30, 2018

Time posted: 5:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being criticised for not lobbying the government more for funding for local roads.

The matter was brought up by several councillors at a meeting of the local authority this week. (29/1)

Loughrea District Councillor Gerry Finnerty said roads in the county are as bad as he has ever seen following adverse weather.

Councillor Michael Fahy told the meeting that there is ‘anarchy’ on the roads and central government must provide a loan to carry out emergency works.

Councillor Shane Donnellan said there are people in his area contacting him weekly about burst tyres due to potholes.

Claregalway-based Councillor Malachy Noone says roads funding is on the bottom rung of the ladder for central goverment and roads funding for Galway is below that again.

Councillor Jim Cuddy added that the council knows for many years that there is a problem with flooding in Claregalway village and yet has done nothing to resolve it.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the state of the roads in south Galway is particularly bad.

Director of Services Jim Cullen told councillors that the council can only provide assistance in times of flooding or following bad weather within the resources available.

It was broadly acknowledged by councillors that Galway doesn’t receive its fair share of government funds for roads in the county, compared to other areas.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
