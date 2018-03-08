15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

County council refuses permission for new housing in Moycullen

By GBFM News
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has decided to refuse planning permission for a housing development in Moycullen.

Bohmore Limited has been refused permission for 32 new homes at Kylebroughlan.

Planners state that the design and layout of the proposed housing wouldn’t provide for a high quality residential development.

The council also found that due to the lack of connectivity between the site and the town of Moycullen and the lack of information regarding drainage and street lighting, it would endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today
March 8, 2018
UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today
March 8, 2018
Minister accused of being ‘out of touch’ with Connemara seaweed farmers
March 8, 2018
Glenamaddy solar farm developers object to council fees

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 8, 2018
Connacht Schools Cup Final Details Released
March 8, 2018
LGFA and TG4 confirm LIVE Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup final coverage on YouTube
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK