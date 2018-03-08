County council refuses permission for new housing in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has decided to refuse planning permission for a housing development in Moycullen.

Bohmore Limited has been refused permission for 32 new homes at Kylebroughlan.

Planners state that the design and layout of the proposed housing wouldn’t provide for a high quality residential development.

The council also found that due to the lack of connectivity between the site and the town of Moycullen and the lack of information regarding drainage and street lighting, it would endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard.