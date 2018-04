Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to provide over 530 new social homes across the county this year.

The Department of Housing has outlined plans to provide 926 new social units in the county by 2021.

The County Galway target for 2018 is 118 new social housing units – 64 new builds, 14 acquisitions and 40 leased houses.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 3…