15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

County Council postpones planned roadworks in Clarinbridge

By GBFM News
November 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has postponed significant roadworks which were set to get underway in Clarinbridge tomorrow morning.

The works, earmarked for the N67 through the village, are being suspended due to poor weather conditions expected over the coming days.

It’s the second time the works have been suspended in recent weeks – and for the same reason.

The County Council has offered no new date and says work on the N67 in Clarinbridge have been suspended ‘until further notice’.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Significant roadworks to get underway on N59 at Recess
Win with Westport House Winter Wonderland on Rise and Shine with Alan Clarke
November 4, 2018
Significant roadworks to get underway on N59 at Recess
November 4, 2018
Protest to highlight opposition to closure of Eyrecourt post office
November 3, 2018
Funding secured for new water safety initiative that will save lives in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 4, 2018
Connacht secure bonus point win over Dragons
November 4, 2018
Kilkerrin Clonberne ladies regain Connacht title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK