County council issues strong road safety message to Croke Park-bound fans

By GBFM News
August 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is urging motorists to drive with caution to and from Croke Park this All-Ireland weekend, and to share the road equally with all users.

Its campaign – entitled ‘Get There, No Regrets’ – asks motorists to drive at appropriate speeds, to keep a safe distance from the car in front and to avoid erratic driving.

The message aims to encourage motorists to be mindful of the speed they are driving, on a day full of excitement and anxiety.

It’s also reminding fans to give themselves plenty of time to get to and from the match so they don’t feel under pressure to rush, and to schedule rest times when driving home after the long day.

Galway County Council is stressing that fans should ensure that the enjoyment of the match is not followed by a tragedy on the roads.

