Alan Murphy

County council extends lifeguard services as heatwave takes hold

By GBFM News
June 25, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lifeguard services will be provided at popular seaside locations across Galway as the heatwave continues.

Director of Services Alan Farrell told today’s meeting of Galway County Council that although the local authority does not normally have cover in June, arrangements have been put in place for the dry weather spell.

His comments followed the approval of a report recommending a contribution towards the operation of Irish Water Safety in accordance with Section 67 of the Local Government Act.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade said an important message needs to be sent to parents to ensure there is adult supervision as young people take to the water during the hot weather.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne said people need to respect the water and ensure lifebelts are not removed from waterside locations when they are needed to save lives.

