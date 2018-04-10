County Council to consider motion of no confidence in Taoiseach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to consider a motion of no confidence in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It’s after it was revealed that during his tenure as Transport Minister, Leo Varadkar took the Western Rail Corridor, Galway Airport and Sligo Airport off the list for a major European funding programme.

The matter was discussed today by Athenry Oranmore councillors, where it was agreed that a motion of no confidence should be brought before the full council at its April meeting.

A number of district councillors agreed that the government has been known to adopt a ‘to hell or to Connacht’ attitude.

Concillor Malachy Noone said if central government got its way, the west of Ireland would be a safari.

Serious concerns have been raised over the economic impact of the loss of Galway Airport, at a time when Galway is the fastest growing city in the west.

Councillor James Charity, who proposed the motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar, says the Taoiseach must be held to account for his decisions.