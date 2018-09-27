County Council approves application for €10m housing loan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have approved an application for a €10 million loan that would enable the local authority to provide housing finance in certain circumstances.

The applicants would generally not qualify to go on the Council housing list or be acceptable for bank mortgages.

The €10m that the Council are borrowing will provide about 50 houses. Councillor Carey McHugh from Tuam instanced cases of people returning to Ireland who are at their wits end trying to go on the housing ladder.

She said this was a drop in the ocean but that it was a last chance saloon for some.

Some Councillors pointed out that the criteria is also tough – out of 99 applications for a recent tranche of Council loans only 36 were approved.

