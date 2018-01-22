15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County council to apply for N59 storm repair funding from TII

By GBFM News
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 2:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council will lodge applications with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in order to deal with Flood damage on the N59 caused by Storm Eleanor.

That’s according to Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív, who says that the stretch road between Leenane and Clifden, including Leenane Village, has suffered considerable storm damage.

It’s hoped that the applications will be submitted and approved as soon as possible so that the work can completed by the end of Spring.

Deputy O’Cuív says that existing damage to the road will only get worse should another storm occur.

Meanwhile, the county council came under fire this morning as temporary traffic lights installed at Kileen’s Corner on the N59 due to spot flooding, caused traffic chaos for commuters.

Motorists suffered long delays this morning due to the light sequence causing large tailbacks for traffic travelling towards Galway.

Some drivers reported journey times of up to an hour and a half from Moycullen to Galway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
