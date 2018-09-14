County council aims to resolve land ownership issues along Spiddal shore walk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is working to resolve a land ownership issue along the shore walk at Spiddal.

A group of Spiddal representatives met with Connemara area councillors this week to discuss the completion of the village’s shore walk which was badly damaged by storms in 2014.

The deputation attended a private meeting ahead of the Connemara Municipal District meeting this week.

Spiddal’s shore walk was badly damaged during storms in 2014 and repairs have been carried out to the 2 kilometre footpath.

