15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County council aims to resolve land ownership issues along Spiddal shore walk

By GBFM News
September 14, 2018

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is working to resolve a land ownership issue along the shore walk at Spiddal.

A group of Spiddal representatives met with Connemara area councillors this week to discuss the completion of the village’s shore walk which was badly damaged by storms in 2014.

The deputation attended a private meeting ahead of the Connemara Municipal District meeting this week.

Spiddal’s shore walk was badly damaged during storms in 2014 and repairs have been carried out to the 2 kilometre footpath.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Three Connacht teams named for Interprovincial Series finales
Galway Golf Clubs to Target Business Around Tee Time
September 14, 2018
Opposition TD concerned as overcrowding problems persist at Portiuncula Hospital
September 14, 2018
Almost 400 thousand euro for Galway digital library facilities
September 14, 2018
O Cuiv calls for rethink of social housing plan in Carna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 14, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Edinburgh v Connacht Rugby – Live from Murrayfield Stadium
September 14, 2018
Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie launch “Win a House in Dublin.”
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK