County cathaoirleach leads tributes to Clifden Garda who died while on duty

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cathaoirleach of the County Council is today leading tributes to Garda Shane Cuffe, who died while on duty in Clifden.

Shane Cuffe, a native of Moycullen and nephew of acting Garda Commissioner Dónal Ó Cualáin, died at Clifden Garda Station at around 7 yesterday morning.

Garda Cuffe, who was in his late thirties, was finishing a night shift when he became ill.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is believed he may have suffered a heart attack.

Garda Cuffe, who was thirty nine, was living in Carna with his wife Eimear and their two young sons.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council and Clifden resident Eileen Mannion says the community is in shock.