15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

County cathaoirleach leads tributes to Clifden Garda who died while on duty

By GBFM News
April 3, 2018

Time posted: 10:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cathaoirleach of the County Council is today leading tributes to Garda Shane Cuffe, who died while on duty in Clifden.

Shane Cuffe, a native of Moycullen and nephew of acting Garda Commissioner Dónal Ó Cualáin, died at Clifden Garda Station at around 7 yesterday morning.

Garda Cuffe, who was in his late thirties, was finishing a night shift when he became ill.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is believed he may have suffered a heart attack.

Garda Cuffe, who was thirty nine, was living in Carna with his wife Eimear and their two young sons.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council and Clifden resident Eileen Mannion says the community is in shock.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Drop in Galway membership of secondary teachers’ union
Galway GAA Club Football Results
April 3, 2018
Galway hosts world’s largest E-Government conference
April 3, 2018
Chicago Mayor begins official visit to Galway
April 3, 2018
ASTI disputes extent of drop in Galway membership

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 3, 2018
Connacht FA Fixtures
April 3, 2018
Opening Round Of Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK