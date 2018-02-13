Marc Roberts Country is broadcast every Sunday night from 8pm to 10pm. Marc’s Show is a mix of both Irish & American country music, new releases & a weekly dip into the Billboard country charts in America.

About Marc Roberts

In 1997 Marc represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest & came a credible second with ‘Mysterious Woman’.

Marc’s first self-titled album was released and 5 albums followed. ‘Meet Me Half Way’, ‘Once in your Life’, ‘The Promise’ ‘Now & Then’ and his current album ‘A tribute to the music of John Denver’ which went to No.1 in the iTunes country charts.

Marc has co-written with many top songwriters…Brian Kennedy, Charlie McGettigan, Jimmy MacCarthy, Darren Holden, Billy Farrell, Ben Mills, Derek Ryan, Grammy Nominee Billy Yates, Max T. Barnes & Daniel O’Donnell. With Daniel, Marc has co written and recorded 15 songs and has had a top 20 hit in the UK singles charts. He was awarded 4 platinum discs.

Marc presents, ‘The Marc Roberts Show’ on ‘Keep It Country TV’. His show is a unique blend of country music, one hit wonders & interviews. . His show is now in the top 5 most viewed on the channel.